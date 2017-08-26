Garage In Lincoln Square Tagged With Racist Graffiti

CHICAGO (CBS) — Neighbors in Lincoln Square woke up to an ugly incident of racism Saturday morning: A crude message spray painted on a garage.
CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports that the cleanup process is already underway.
The message on Stuart Lang’s garage read: “Make Weimar great again.” Weimar represented political parties in Germany associated with the Natzis.
“I have a neighbor who lives down the street who has a relative who is a Holocaust survivor — he came by and he was clearly distraught by it,” Lang said. “It’s meant to upset people and meant to divide people. It’s a horrible thing to see, especially in our neighborhood.”
This was not the only act of racist vandalism that occurred overnight in Lincoln Square. Another tag read, “Diversity is white genocide.” It was stenciled in an alley right around the corner from Lang’s residence.
And Lang said he believes there are a couple more sights in the neighborhood with similar messages.
Residents are asking those who live in the are to check any security cameras to see if the suspect was perhaps captured on tape.