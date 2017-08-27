Anti-Hate Rally, March Held In Solidarity In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clashes in Berkeley, California Sunday led to several arrests after a rally by white supremacists was cancelled due to counter protesters.

In Chicago, however, CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports that an anti-hate rally and march was held in solidarity.

Now: hundreds march in chicago to protest against white supremacists. They just left Federal Plaza on their way to Trump Tower. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/gdROpcYXrA — Sandra Torres CBS 2 (@SandraTorresL) August 27, 2017

With a rally at Federal Plaza, hundreds kicked off the anti-hate protest in the city. Similar protests took place across the country.

“The Ku Klux Klan, Nazis, other fascists — are organizing, or were planning to organize, in the Bay Area today. And the people of Berkeley and San Francisco called not only on a march in Berkeley and San Francisco, but a solitary march across the county,” one protester said.

With signs reading, “Unite and fight against racism,” protesters marched from the Plaza to Trump Tower. They say it’s to show that racism is not just present in cities like Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Oak Park had its own racial incident at a church. There was a defacing and Nazi graffiti and the N-word. So this is something that strikes home, as well,” said Jung Kum.

And while the rally and march were peaceful, some said they feel these protests don’t make much of a difference.

“They’re doing the rally for themselves,” said Oladapo Ogunbiyi, a Nigerian immigrant. “For me, I want reparation. That’s it. That will help me and my people.”

No incidents were reported in Chicago’s protest. However, in Berkeley, police report at least 10 arrests due to violent clashes.