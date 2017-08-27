Bears WR Cam Meredith Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

(CBS) The Bears suffered a significant loss in Sunday’s preseason game as receiver Cam Meredith was carted off with his left leg in an aircast.
Meredith had his left leg buckle in an unnatural position while being tackled on a reception in the first quarter. He immediately grabbed his left knee and teammates motioned for medical assistance. The cart came out and took Meredith away, with the Bears quickly ruling him out for the game.
Meredith emerged as the Bears’ top receiver, posting 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.