Dogs Stolen At Gunpoint In East Garfield Park Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — A couple in East Garfield Park is still shaken after a street robbery.
And CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports that they are making a plea for the robbers to return something precious to them.
It’s not uncommon to see people walking their dogs in that community, but in the 3400 block of West Franklin around 10 p.m. Saturday night, a man was separated from one of his dogs, a 6-year-old shih tzu named Zani.
The owners say Zani is recovering well after she was taken, rushed into a car and eventually thrown out of the vehicle’s window. Their other dog, a four-month-old shih tzu named Prince, was also taken. Prince is still missing.
One of the owners told CBS 2 that during their walk, two men jumped out of a car with handguns at the ready, rushed up to him and demanded everything he had. With only his keys on him, the suspects took both dogs, got back into the vehicle and sped away. Zani was found a short while later.
Police say at the of the crime, the robbers got away in a grey-colored sedan.