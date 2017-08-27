Five Things To Know About Hurricane Harvey

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hurricane Harvey is the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in a decade, and the first Category 4 storm to make landfill in Texas since 1961.

Here are five things you need to know about Harvey, which was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday:

1. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference Sunday that he expanded state declaration for 50 counties and federal disaster declaration for 19 counties. With the storm stalling out, millions are now in danger of potentially “catastrophic flooding.” More than three feet of rain could fall in some places.

Latest radar estimate at 3 pm shows widespread rain totals over 1 foot thus far. Still more rain to come in next several days! #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/Kvzk0PNnGh — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 27, 2017

“The federal disaster declaration for those 19 counties has already been granted by the President,” Abbott said. “I do anticipate adding more counties to that list.”

2. President Trump will visit Texas on Tuesday to review the state’s recovery efforts. In a statement from Sarah Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, she said: “We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalized, we will let you know. We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers.”

I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

3. The standing water caused about 100 delays and 850 cancellations across the country on Saturday alone. William P. Hobby Airport, Houston’s second largest airport, tweeted Sunday that all commercial operations had ceased until further notice.

Airfield is closed due to standing water on runways. No inbound/outbound flights. Please check flight status before coming to HOU #HOUWX — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) August 27, 2017

The ripple effect in air travel even extended into the Chicago region. Just before 3:30 Sunday afternoon, O’Hare International Airport had 57 flight cancellations and Midway Airport had 16.

4. Rescue efforts in Houston are underway, and mounting, as Harvey’s (what could be record-breaking) flood levels continue to rise.

A man clinging to a street sign, stranded in the middle of dangerously high flood waters, gets an incredible rescue: https://t.co/CgcCAgTdcw pic.twitter.com/kjji1C8tk3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 27, 2017

Helicopters, boats and high-water vehicles patrolled Houston neighborhoods, pulling people from their homes and from the water. Officials have made over 500 rescues in Southeast Texas since Harvey hit on Friday.

Catastrophic flooding hits Houston prompting thousands to flee their homes, overwhelming rescuers https://t.co/BtHTP4PKEd pic.twitter.com/WSgyfCsCzM — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 27, 2017

5. Gov. Abbott said assistance in response to Harvey has been pouring in from across the country. The American Red Cross, for example, has mobilized hundreds of disaster relief workers and truckloads of supplies.

Last night, more than 1,800 people took refuge in 35 #RedCross & community shelters in Texas & Louisiana. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/ptzeeWAhYj — American Red Cross (@RedCross) August 27, 2017

“I want to extend my deep gratitude to our fellow Americans who are pouring in support from other states, and providing resources that are needed to help us deal with these challenges,” Abbott said.