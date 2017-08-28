2 Ways That Smart Meters Can Help Small Businesses Save On Energy Costs

Energy management is an easy way for small-business owners like yourself to save money and improve your business’ bottom line. According to ENERGY STAR®, many businesses can save on energy costs simply by better managing their energy use. With the ComEd smart meter, you have access to tools and programs that can help you manage and reduce your energy consumption and costs.

Business Energy Analyzer

According to ENERGY STAR, small businesses that invest strategically can cut utility costs 10 to 30 percent without sacrificing service, quality, style or comfort. ComEd’s Business Energy Analyzer is an online tool that can help pinpoint what changes may be beneficial to your business’ bottom line by examining your energy use on an hourly basis. The BEA provides you with personalized, energy-efficiency tips based on your company profile and sets goals to save on energy costs. The BEA also allows you to see how your business’ energy use compares to other similar businesses.

Energy Insights Online

Energy Insights Online monitors your building’s energy use and translates that data into simple usage reports and graphs that you can view online. If you enroll in EIO, you’ll also have access to Green Button Connect My Data (GBC), which allows third-party service providers direct access to your facility’s energy consumption data. This data can be used to conduct an energy analysis of your business.

Want to learn more about how smart meter-enabled tools and programs can help your small business save? Contact ComEd at 866-368-8326 or visit ComEd.com/BizSmartMeter.

