Among Red Cross Volunteers In Texas Is 78-Year-Old Chicagoan

(CBS) — A Chicago man who’s been a Red Cross volunteer for almost five decades is in Texas, helping victims of Harvey.

For 48 years, James Connelly has volunteered for the American Red Cross.

“I just like to be able to help the people,” he tells WBBM.

Connelly is 78 years old. He is a logistics supervisor for the Red Cross, setting up shelters for people affected by Harvey in South Texas.

He is in Dallas, which is more than 200 miles away, but it’s where many of the shelters are.

“We provide cots, blankets, comfort kits, snacks. We do the feeding in the shelters.”

Connelly says he gets a sense of satisfaction every time he travels to help disaster victims.

“They are in a very serious situation. Their homes are probably uninhabitable for the present time.”

Connelly says he’ll be in Texas helping people for two weeks.