Cubs’ Joe Maddon To Host ‘Burnout Classic & Casino Night Fundraiser’

(CBS) Cubs manager Joe Maddon will host the “Burnout Classic and Casino Night Fundraiser” this Saturday evening at Fields Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Glenview. The proceeds will support Misericordia and also “Respect 90,” which is the charitable foundation run by Maddon.
Maddon’s good friend Willie Forte will help provide the entertainment for the evening with “The B-Street Band,” a Bruce Springsteen tribute band that he’s been a part of for 38 years.
Ahead of the event, Maddon and Forte joined 670 The Score’s Matt Spiegel to preview the night, talk music and share old stories. You can get tickets at eventbrite.com or at bstreetband.com.