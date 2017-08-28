Dog Shot By Chicago Police Officer In West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police shot a dog Sunday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a call of a person with a gun in the 6600 block of South Paulina, according to preliminary information from police News Affairs Officer Ronald Gaines.
At least one officer fired shots, striking a dog, Gaines said. Additional details were not immediately available early Monday.
