HURRICANE HARVEY: The Latest From CBS News |Latest from CBS Dallas | Track Prediction | Latest PhotosChicago Volunteers Head To Houston | United Flight Out Of Houston Lands In Chicago | Gas Prices Could Rise Here

HOW TO HELP: RED CROSS | SALVATION ARMY | GoFundMe | Disaster Relief Drives: CBS 11 | KRLD

Funnel Clouds Possible Across Northern Illinois Monday Afternoon

Filed Under: Funnel Clouds, National Weather Service, Northern Illinois, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Weather, Weather Stories

CHICAGO (CBS) — Funnel clouds are a possibility across Northern Illinois Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Chicago.

The affected areas include: Boone; Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Ogle; Will and Winnebago.

The NWS said these type of funnel clouds rarely touch the ground and, therefore, typically do not pose any sort of threat. They will, however, continue to closely monitor the situation.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued during the middle of the day on Monday.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch