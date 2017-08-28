Funnel Clouds Possible Across Northern Illinois Monday Afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Funnel clouds are a possibility across Northern Illinois Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Chicago.
The affected areas include: Boone; Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Ogle; Will and Winnebago.
The NWS said these type of funnel clouds rarely touch the ground and, therefore, typically do not pose any sort of threat. They will, however, continue to closely monitor the situation.
A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued during the middle of the day on Monday.