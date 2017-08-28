HURRICANE HARVEY: The Latest From CBS News |Latest from CBS Dallas | Track Prediction | Latest PhotosChicago Volunteers Head To Houston | United Flight Out Of Houston Lands In Chicago | Gas Prices Could Rise Here

Lanes Closed On Kennedy Expressway Following Semi Crash, Fuel Spill

CHICAGO (CBS) — All inbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway were temporarily closed early Monday following a fiery semi crash and fuel spill on the Northwest Side.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 1 a.m. near Montrose Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department and Illinois State Police. All inbound lanes of the Kennedy and Edens expressways were closed at Wilson and Montrose avenues due to the fuel spill.

One person was taken to Community First Medical Center in fair-to-serious condition, officials said.

The fire was extinguished by about 1:35 a.m. and the fuel spill was contained, fire officials said.

