Longtime Little Italy Barbershop Closes

(CBS) — Bart Lollino had tears in his eyes last week as he cut hair at his barbershop on Taylor Street, where he’s been for 53 years.
He’s been cutting hair even longer, for 64 years.
Lollino started out as a barber as a boy, in Italy, by hanging out in a barbershop.
He sold his current building, in the neighborhood known as Little Italy, and has no choice now but to move on.
Jose Gonzalez was the man whose hair Lollino was cutting.
“I’m going to miss him. He’s like a father to me. I was kind of wild on the streets, and he kind of guided me,” Gonzalez, who’s been going to Lollino for nearly 40 years, tells WBBM’s Mike Krauser.
In retirement, Lollino says he’ll enjoy spending time with his family, which includes eight grandchildren.