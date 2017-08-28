Man Critically Wounded In Hit-And-Run Near Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle late Sunday near Millennium Park.
The 24-year-old man was struck at 11:11 p.m. by a vehicle traveling south on Columbus near Monroe, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle sped away after the crash.
The man was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.
No vehicle description was immediately available as the police Major Accidents Investigation Unit investigate.
