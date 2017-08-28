MRI Confirms Bears’ Cameron Meredith Has Torn ACL

(CBS) An MRI has confirmed what was expected for Bears receiver Cameron Meredith after he suffered a gruesome knee injury Sunday.
Meredith has a torn ACL in his left knee, a source confirmed to 670 The Score. That was the team’s fear as soon as everyone watch Meredith’s left leg buckle in an unnatural position while being tackled on a reception in the first quarter against the Titans. He immediately grabbed his left knee and was carted off.
Meredith was still set to undergo more tests to determine the severity of his injury that will keep him out all of this season.
Meredith emerged as the Bears’ top receiver in 2016, posting 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns. An undrafted free agent in 2015, he emerged as a starter and took advantage of an opportunity after Kevin White suffered a season-ending injury last season. Meredith was lined up for a starting role this season before his injury.