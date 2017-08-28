New Burrito Chain Opens In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Calling all burrito lovers! Dos Toros Taqueria, a New York-based mission-style burrito chain, opened a restaurant in the Loop on Monday.

This is Dos Toros’ first location outside of New York, and you better believe Chicago came hungry.

Set to open at 1 p.m., people started lining up outside the new two-story, 4,000-sq. ft. location — 1 N. Dearborn St. — around 11 a.m. Monday morning. The line quickly stretched to one city block long.

As part of their grand opening, Dos Toros is celebrating the occasion with $1 Burrito Day. That’s right.

The glorious event allows those to taste-test any of Dos Toros’ meals, including burritos, salads or platos, quesadillas, or two tacos for just one dollar from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oh, and guacamole is included [not extra].

As if $1 burritos isn’t persuasive enough, Dos Toros also plans to donate one meal to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the Food Bank for New York City for every photo posted on social media using the hashtag #DosTorosChi during the grand opening celebration.

If you visit @DosToros today and post a pic of your burrito using #DosTorosChi, they’ll donate 1 meal to the Food Banks of NY & Chi! #spon pic.twitter.com/xHjaKDqw9U — Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) August 28, 2017

Now, let’s get down to business: The menu.

In addition to your choice of meat — grilled chicken, grilled steak or braised pork — Dos Toros’ burritos feature melted Monterey Jack cheese, rice, black or pinto beans, veggies, salsa, sour cream and a choice of either smokey, Verde or habanero hot sauce. You can add guac for a buck.

Only their farro and flour tortillas (for burritos and quesadillas) contain gluten; everything else is gluten free. Furthermore, everything they offer is vegan, except for their meats, cheese and sour cream.

This new restaurant on the block will surely give Chicago something to taco bout’ (we are not apologize for that), but, when will the inevitable Chipotle comparisons begin?

A quick Twitter search of “Chipotle, Dos Toros” will tell you that the battle of the burrito has, in fact, already begun.