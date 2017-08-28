Philip Ng Discusses New Film ‘Birth Of The Dragon’

(CBS) — Actor and martial artist Philip Ng recently stopped by the CBS Local Studio to discuss his new film, “Birth of the Dragon.”
The movie centers on the life of a young Bruce Lee, trying to make a name for himself while working as a martial arts instructor in 1964 San Francisco.
‘There’s a lot of pressure, playing Bruce Lee,” Ng admits. “A lot of people have an idea in their hearts of who Bruce Lee actually is. So there is that pressure there.”
Learn more about how Ng approached the role and the influence Lee played in his life.