Pompei: Observations From Bears-Titans

By Dan Pompei–

(CBS) What happened Sunday at the quarterback position was the best-case scenario for the Bears — two performances right out of a Ryan Pace dream. Mike Glennon played well enough to quell concerns and to keep Mitch Trubisky on the bench no matter how Trubisky performed. And Trubisky played well enough to keep his confidence high, as well as the confidence of coaches and teammates. Trubisky will be called upon at some point — maybe sooner rather than later — and that confidence will be important.

Here are my other observations on the Bears’ victory over the Titans.

1. Trubisky was asked to stay in the pocket, and he did a nice job of remaining disciplined. He will benefit from sitting at the start of the season, but I think it’s safe to say he’s farther along than he’s supposed to be. For a rookie, he has excellent poise.

2. Here is what I liked about Glennon’s performance: He stepped up when he needed to. If he didn’t, he very well could have lost his starting job. This was his biggest test to date, and he passed easily.

3. All that said, Glennon still has a lot to prove. And he’s going to have to keep proving it week in, week out.

4. Is Mark Sanchez’ roster spot safe? Should it be? Sanchez has done nothing to lose a spot, but the issue is whether the Bears need him. The Bears could go with two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster and keep Connor Shaw on the practice squad.

5. The Bears broadcast would have been so much better with Jay Cutler analyzing.

6. Cameron Meredith was one of the players whom the Bears could least afford to lose mostly because of the lack of proven depth at the position.

7. Meredith’s injury is further motivation to leave Trubisky on the bench. You want to set up a rookie quarterback for success by giving him receivers he can count on.

8. The biggest loser with Meredith being out might be Jordan Howard. He’s hardly ever going to be running against seven men in the box.

9. Meredith’s injury makes it easier to keep Tanner Gentry on the 53 or on the active roster or on the field. The kid has answered every challenge.

10. Let’s pump the brakes on the talk of the Bears having a top defense this season. First problem: Too many key players haven’t yet proved they can stay on the field. Second problem: The secondary hasn’t proved anything in preseason.

11. Through three games, the Bears have one interception. That came in garbage time and was from a player — B.W. Webb— who’s probably a longshot to make the roster.

12. In order to match the hype, Adam Shaheen needed to have more than three catches for 18 yards through three games.

13. If not for the injury to Eric Kush and the uncertainty with Kyle Long’s health, the Bears would have had a nice trading chip in Hroniss Grasu.

14. As for Akiem Hicks, pay the man. The sooner, the better.

Dan Pompei has been covering the NFL since 1985 and is a regular contributor to 670 The Score and a host on 670’s Bears pregame show. He writes for Bleacher Report and theathletic.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Dan Pompei.