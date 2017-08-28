7 Dead, 25 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was among seven people killed in shootings that left another 25 people wounded across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.

The boy was shot to death about 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. Theotis Luckett, 16, was shot in the back in the 3600 block of West Ohio, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Luckett was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died less than two hours later. The circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

The weekend’s latest fatal shooting happened about 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side. The 51-year-old was standing on a corner in the 2000 block of South Leavitt when two males in a Chevrolet vehicle shouted gang slogans, then fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the chest and both arms and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, Gerard Mayo was shot in the torso in the 6400 block of South Champlain in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, authorities said. He died at Stroger Hospital at 5:25 a.m. Police did not provide additional details on the shooting.

A 24-year-old man was gunned down shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Brandon Cathey was unresponsive on the ground when officers arrived in the 6200 block of South Laflin, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He had been shot in the head. Cathey was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 9:12 a.m. Sunday.

About three hours earlier, an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Someone approached the man in the 3300 block of West Potomac and shot him in the head. He died at Mount Sinai Hospital at 2:06 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

Another fatal shooting happened about 2:15 a.m. Saturday near the Parkway Gardens public housing complex on the South Side. Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 6200 block of South King Drive found a 31-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

The weekend’s first killing happened about 11:20 p.m. Friday when a south suburban man was shot in the head at an Englewood neighborhood gas station on the South Side. A Chrysler 300 pulled up to Matthais Bowen, 35, at the station in the 5900 lock of South Morgan, and at least two people got out with guns and opened fire, authorities said. Bowen, who lived in South Holland, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 6:26 p.m. on Saturday.

The weekend’s latest shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 19-year-old man was driving in the 1100 block of West 101st Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The victim was shot in the leg, then crashed his vehicle into a house. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. No other injuries were reported.

At least 24 more people were wounded in shootings across the city between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, nine people were killed and at least 54 others were wounded in Chicago shootings between Friday evening and Monday morning.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)