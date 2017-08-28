HURRICANE HARVEY: The Latest From CBS News |Latest from CBS Dallas | Track Prediction | Latest PhotosChicago Volunteers Head To Houston | United Flight Out Of Houston Lands In Chicago | Gas Prices Could Rise Here

Woman, 2 Children Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide: Joliet Police

Filed Under: Joliet, Murder-Suicide

(STMW)Police are currently investigating an apparent murder-suicide of a woman and two small children who were found dead inside a southwest suburban home Monday afternoon.

About 3:08 p.m., officers responded to a death investigation at a home in the 400 block of North Reed Street in Joliet, according to a statement from Joliet police. When officers arrived they were met by a family member who directed them inside the home and to the bodies of a woman and two small children.

The incident is currently being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said. The names of those involved are not being released pending autopsies by the Will County coroner’s office.

“This is an on-going investigation into a very tragic incident and at this time we are not prepared to comment on the cause of death or identities of those involved,” Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton said.

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk stated, “I’d like to extend my condolences to the family and friends.”

