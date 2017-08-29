Details Emerge In Joliet Mother’s Double-Murder Suicide

(CBS) — Two Joliet girls were shot multiple times in the head, and their mother died from a single gunshot wound to the head, the Will County coroner’s office said Tuesday as police investigated the deaths as a double-murder suicide.
Autopsies were performed Tuesday on twins Addison and Makayla Henning, 5, and their mother, 41-year-old Celisa Henning. All were pronounced dead Monday evening.
Officers earlier in the day responded to a call in the 400 block of North Reed Street, Joliet Police said. When officers arrived, they were met by a family member who directed them inside the home.
Stunned neighbors said the father found his family dead in their home and called 9-1-1.
The twins had just started kindergarten at St, Paul the Apostle.
“The principal feels the loss deeply,” Joliet Archdiocese spokesperson Edward Flavin tells CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker. “They are huddled together, they’ve had many meetings with the students.”
School parent Stephanie Cullen had just welcomed Celisa Henning to the school family. She was at a streetside memorial to say goodbye her new friend.