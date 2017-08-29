Bears Waive DL Kapron Lewis-Moore, LB Alex Scearce

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears on Tuesday waived defensive lineman Kapron Lewis-Moore and linebacker Alex Scearce, four days ahead of Saturday’s cut-down deadline.
A standout at Notre Dame, Lewis-Moore was signed to the Bears’ roster at the conclusion of the 2016 season. Scearce was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina.
Saturday brings the deadline for roster cuts, with all teams moving from the expanded 90-man limit down to 53. The Bears will face the Browns in their final preseason game Thursday night at Soldier Field.
