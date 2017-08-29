Humane Society To Help Animals Affected By Harvey

CHICAGO (CBS) — While Houston-area animal shelters are filling up with pets rescued from the flood zone, one shelter here is among many trying to help.
The Anti-Cruelty Society does not know how many dogs and cats it will take in or when they will arrive, but spokesperson Collette Bradley says they are taking part in a nationwide effort headed by the Humane Society of the United States and the group Wings of Rescue.
Participating shelters and rescue groups are taking dogs and cats that were already in Houston-area shelters, so that animals rescued from the flood zone can stay in the area and, with luck, be reunited with their owners.
Bradley expects the influx to strain the Society’s facilities and seeks both foster and adopting families.