Illinois Baptist Church Rounding Up Volunteers To Head To Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Disaster relief workers from Texas recently helped people in Lake County, and now, the favor is going to be returned.
The volunteers assisted those who suffered flooding in the Northern suburbs. They returned home to the Dallas, Fort Worth and the West Texas areas only nine days ago. Then a few days later, their state was hit by Hurricane Harvey.
Now Crossroads Community Church of Fort Barrington is calling out for volunteers from Illinois who will help out in Texas.
“There is a call out for the state of Illinois for our cooking team and our child care team — they’re going to send one of the big semi-trailer kitchens down there,” the chaplain of the church said.
He said that semi-trailer kitchen and staff can feed thousands of people every day.
The chaplain says just to see the love of people who want to take care of those in crisis is awesome, adding, “These are all volunteers who come in and do this work because they believe this is their spiritual service of worship.”