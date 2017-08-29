Katrina Survivor: Harvey ‘Definitely Brings Back The Memories’

(CBS) – As Hurricane Harvey punishes Houston, those displaced by Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago share their memories with CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar.

Quin Kirchner is an accomplished musician now living in Chicago. A dozen years ago, he was building a career in the New Orleans music scene — the same time Katrina hit and displaced thousands.

“You are really faced with having to start over,” says Kirchner, whose home was ruined. “We were lucky to have a support system, family and friends here in Chicago that we could fall back on.”

Now, he’s reliving the images a dozen years later.

“It definitely brings back the memories. I mean, here we are on the exact date,” he says.

Brandy Smart and her family just moved to Chicago from Houston days before Harvey. She also lived in Louisiana during Katrina.

Friends sent her a picture of the off-ramp near her now-flooded Houston home.

“I was supposed to stay through August, and I just had intuition that I should go,” she says.

With friends left behind, Smart says she wishes she could do more.

“I kind of feel guilty in a way,” she says. “I wish I could have brought people with me.”