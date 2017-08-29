Woman Accused Of Neglecting 4 Children On NW Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged after four children were found Sunday afternoon living in neglect in an apartment in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Julia A. Rizzio, 32, faces four misdemeanor counts of causing a child to be endangered, according to Chicago Police.
Officers responded about 12:25 p.m. Sunday to a well-being check at an apartment in the 6700 block of West Irving Park Road and discovered the children living in neglectful conditions, police said at the time. Their ages and genders were unknown.
The children were taken to Community First Medical Center for evaluation, police said. The mother was then taken into custody.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family services said Monday that the department had taken protective custody of the children and was investigating the mother for allegations of neglect.
Rizzio was scheduled to appear in in court on Sept. 13 at Branch 62-5 at 555 W. Harrison St.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)