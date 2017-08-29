Some Dealers Engaging In Illegal Bargaining Amid Mechanics Strike

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even though striking mechanics and a group of new car dealers in the Chicago-area have not reached a contract agreement, some dealers are telling customers the strike is over.
The Chicago New Car Dealer Committee is accusing the Mechanics Union of soliciting dealers individually and making side deals with them. In fact, at least two dealers have put out emails saying their striking mechanics are back to work.
Spokesperson for the New Car Dealer Committee, David Sloan, said this is a crucial week, saying, “During a time where the employees healthcare is going to be cutoff because of the time that they’ve been on strike. And the Union is engaging in these illegal activities that is only going to prolong the strike.”
The unionized mechanics went on strike on Aug. 1 against 130 of the 420 new car dealers in the Chicago-area.