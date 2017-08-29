Westgate Tabs Bulls With Lowest Over/Under Wins Total For 2017-’18 — By A Healthy Margin

(CBS) The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas has released over/under wins totals for the upcoming 2017-’18 NBA season, and it has tabbed the rebuilding Bulls with the lowest expectations in the league — by a healthy margin.
Chicago’s over/under total has been tabbed at 21.5, which is four wins fewer than the projected next-worst team — the Atlanta Hawks.
After trading All-Star wing Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves on draft night in June, the Bulls’ vision is to land as high as possible in the lottery and acquire an elite, franchise cornerstone in the draft in the next several years.
Here’s a look at the over/under totals.
Eastern Conference
1. Boston Celtics 56.5
2. Cleveland Cavaliers 53.5
3. Toronto Raptors 48.5
T4. Milwaukee Bucks 47.5
T4. Washington Wizards 47.5
6. Miami Heat 43.5
T7. Charlotte Hornets 42.5
T7. Philadelphia 76ers 42.5
9. Detroit Pistons 38.5
10. Orlando Magic 33.5
11. Indiana Pacers 31.5
12. New York Knicks 30.5
13. Brooklyn Nets 28.5
14. Atlanta Hawks 25.5
15. Chicago Bulls 21.5
Western Conference
1. Golden State Warriors 67.5
2. Houston Rockets 55.5
3. San Antonio Spurs 54.5
4. Oklahoma City Thunder 51.5
5. Minnesota Timberwolves 48.5
6. Denver Nuggets 45.5
7. L.A. Clippers 43.5
8. Portland Trail Blazers 42.5
9. Utah Jazz 40.5
10. New Orleans Pelicans 39.5
11. Memphis Grizzlies 37.5
12. Dallas Mavericks 35.5
13. Los Angeles Lakers 33.5
T14.Phoenix Suns 28.5
T14. Sacramento Kings 28.5