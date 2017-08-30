Bears’ Cam Meredith Receives Encouraging Prognosis For Knee Injury

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Bears receiver Cam Meredith received positive news after a gruesome knee injury.

An MRI on Monday confirmed that Meredith did indeed suffer a torn ACL, but further tests conducted revealed that he only suffered minor tear to his MCL and nothing more. The hope is that he can be ready for OTAs in May.

Surgery will be scheduled soon for Meredith, who will then begin a recovery that typically takes six to eight months. His ACL will be replaced in the procedure, and then the rehabilitation process begins.

Meredith suffered the injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s preseason game against the Titans as he left leg buckled in an unnatural fashion while being tackled. The MRI conducted Monday had initially brought fears of greater damage to the knee. These latest tests instead brought an encouraging prognosis.

Meredith had a breakout 2016 season in which he hauled in 66 receptions for 888 yards and four touchdowns, emerging as the Bears’ top receiver. He was expected to be the No. 1 target for their offense this season before Sunday’s injury.

The Bears will now be counting on Kevin White, their No. 7 overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft who has dealt with injuries of his own. White missed his entire rookie season and was injured four games into the 2016 campaign, both requiring surgeries to his left leg. With White sidelined, Meredith filled the void.

White can relate to what’s ahead for Meredith.

“Mentally, it’s very frustrating,” White said. “[You] don’t really want to be around football. Everybody’s probably calling him, blowing them up. I just know he’s a little frustrated, doesn’t want to talk too much. A lot of people seem like they care and stuff when a guy goes down, but for him it’s just frustrating. Probably a little down, of course. Had a big year coming up and worked hard. It’s just unfortunate.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.