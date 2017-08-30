Blackhawks Open Training Camp Sept. 15

(CBS) The Blackhawks will will open training camp on Sept. 15, they announced Wednesday.
The team will host its annual festival the next day on Sept. 16, when a scrimmage will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the United Center.
The Blackhawks will hold practice at the Compton Family Ice Arena at the University of Notre Dame from Sept. 24-28. All practices outside of the United Center are open to the public.
Chicago’s first preseason game is Sept. 19. The Blackhawks host the Penguins on Oct. 5 in their regular-season opener.