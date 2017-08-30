Feds: Chicago Teacher Supplied Ammunition, Gun Accessories To Felon

(CBS) – Federal agents have arrested a 53-year-old Chicago Public Schools teacher for allegedly supplying ammunition and gun accessories to a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago announced Wednesday.

Brent Turpin, a special education teacher at an elementary school Englewood, was arrested Tuesday, authorities said. He faces one count of conspiracy to dispose of a firearm and ammunition to a known felon, and one count of disposing of ammunition to a known felon.

Turpin illegally supplied an extended handgun magazine, a laser sight and two boxes of ammunition to an informant who was cooperating with the FBI, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in federal court in Chicago.

The teacher allegedly supplied the equipment to the informant earlier this month in Turpin’s residence on the South Side of Chicago, the complaint states.

Federal authorities, in outlining their case, say Turpin tried to “secure” two handguns for the informant at a gun show in Indiana earlier this summer. Turpin allegedly instructed the informant to say he was from Indiana. A gun deal did not happen because Turpin declined to present his driver’s license, the complaint says.

The FBI was investigating Turpin because he was suspected of dealing firearms to felons and juvenile gang members, according to a federal affidavit. The informant used in the investigation was an acquaintance of Turpin’s and a juvenile in Turpin’s care, authorities say.

The unnamed informant was paid $8,170 for his help, according to the affidavit. The individual also received a reduced sentence in another case.

Turpin was expected to be released Wednesday on a $4,500 appearance bond. He was expected to surrender his passport and firearm owners identification card, turn over any firearms to a third party and was prohibited from travelling outside the U.S. Court’s Northern District of Illinois.

He will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors.