8 Wounded In Tuesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least eight people were wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.

The day’s latest attack happened about 10:10 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A group was standing on the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South May when they were approached by two males, according to Chicago Police. One of the males, who was armed, announced a robbery and demanded personal property. The victims complied, but the suspect opened fire.

An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle, while a 38-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized. A 33-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the right hand and refused medical attention.

About 8:45 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. He was driving north, stopped at a traffic signal in the 1100 block of North Cicero when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the left thigh, police said. The man drove himself to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the left leg about 7:50 p.m. in the South Chicago neighborhood. He was in the back seat of a minivan, traveling south in the 9000 block of South Escanaba when shots rang out, police said. The man, who was not cooperating with investigators, showed up at Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 6 p.m., someone walked out of a gangway and fired shots at a 33-year-old man who was sitting in a vehicle in the 7200 block of South Winchester in Englewood, police said. The man was shot in the left shoulder and taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center.

A 26-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting about 11:30 a.m. in another Englewood neighborhood attack. He was walking in the 1100 block of West 56th Street when a black car drove past and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was shot in the right leg and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The day’s first shooting happened about 12:40 a.m. in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. A 30-year-old man got into a fight “with a fellow gang member,” who pulled out a handgun and opened fire in the 1800 block of North Whipple, police said. The man was shot in the ear and taken in good condition to Norwegian American Hospital.

