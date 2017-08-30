Cubs Set Franchise Record With 6 Players Hitting 20 Home Runs

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — To borrow verbage from the great Pat Hughes, the Cubs have gotten out the tape measure plenty this season. On Wednesday night at Wrigley Field, they did so with a franchise milestone.

Ian Happ’s 414-foot homer in the third inning of Wednesday’s contest with the Pirates marked the sixth Cubs player to hit 20 on the season. It marked the first time in franchise history that has occurred. Happ joined Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, Willson Contreras and Javier Baez in that company.

The Cubs also became the first team in major league history with five players to hit 20 homers in their 25 or younger season, according to Chris Kamka of Comcast SportsNet in Chicago. The ages of the six are 28, 25, 25, 24, 24 and 23.

Of this group, four were Cubs first-round picks, with Happ, Schwarber and Bryant drafted by the team in consecutive years.

Happ’s home run made it a 5-2 lead over the Pirates at the time of that third inning.

