Woman Shot And Killed In Gary

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman died Tuesday night after she was shot in northwest Indiana.
Temica Spencer, 31, suffered a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Mount Street in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
Spencer, who lived in Gary, was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus, where she was pronounced dead at 11:02 p.m., the coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Additional details on the shooting were not immediately available early Wednesday.
