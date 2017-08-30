Woman Shot In The Face In Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot in the face in a drive-by attack early Wednesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.
The 24-year-old woman was standing outside about 1:05 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Spaulding when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.
She was shot in the face below the cheek and was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition, police said.
Investigators believe the shooting may have been gang related.
