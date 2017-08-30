Universities, Including NU, Helping Houston Athletes

(CBS) — Northwestern University is answering a plea for help from the Department of athletics at University of Houston.
It all began with a tweet from Cougars head basketball coach Kelvin Sampson, who has seen the destruction and asked others to send shoes and T-shirts, not just for the University of Houston but for athletes throughout the flood zone as well.
Northwestern Assistant Athletic Director Paul Kennedy says the Wildcats’ head basketball coach, Chris Collins, saw the tweet but decided the Wildcats could do more.
Kennedy says how much is being determined as the ‘Cats go through their equipment rooms, not just in basketball but throughout the Northwestern athletic program.
That could take a week or more, as student-athletes in several sports are just returning to campus this week and the football opener is Saturday.