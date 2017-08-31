Bears’ Lamarr Houston, Victor Cruz Injured In Preseason Finale

By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (CBS) — Lamarr Houston and Victor Cruz, two vested veterans fighting for roles with the Bears, left Thursday’s preseason with injuries.
The Bears ruled out Houston with a knee injury and stated Cruz as questionable to return with a knee injury.
Houston suffered a torn ACL during the second game of last season. He also suffered a torn ACL during the 2014 season.
Houston was playing out the second half because the Bears are lacking depth at outside linebacker, while Cruz has found himself working for a roster spot ahead of Saturday’s cut-down deadline.
Coach John Fox will update the statuses of both players after the game.
