Bulls’ Cameron Payne To Have His Surgery On Right Foot Again

By Cody Westerlund–

(CBS) Injury issues have resurfaced for Bulls guard Cameron Payne.

The team announced Thursday that Payne will undergo surgery next Wednesday after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. He’s expected to be out until late November, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported.

Payne suffered the injury in a July 18 workout, and an ensuing six weeks of rest in a walking boot didn’t “satisfactorily” heal the fracture, the team said, leading to the decision to have surgery. Payne also had surgery on his right foot in July 2016 to address the same fracture while he was a member of the Thunder, then suffered an acute fracture that September, which delayed his season debut until January.

The 23-year-old Payne was then acquired by the Bulls in the trade that sent Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to the Thunder last February. His Bulls tenure has been disappointing, as he averaged 4.9 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 turnovers while shooting 33.3 percent in 11 games. Payne had been expected to compete for backup point guard minutes behind Kris Dunn as the Bulls have embarked on their rebuild. That role will now likely go to Jerian Grant.

Bulls management indicated they weren’t worried about Payne’s medical history at the time they acquired him.

Cody Westerlund is a sports editor for CBSChicago.com and covers the Bulls. He’s also the co-host of the @LockedOnBulls podcast, which you can subscribe to on iTunes and Stitcher. Follow him on Twitter @CodyWesterlund.