Forest Park Girl Raises Money, Collects Donations For Hurricane Harvey Victims

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fifth grader in Forest Park, whose family has roots in Texas is collecting money and donations for victims of Harvey.

This summer, 10-year-old Storey Novak and her family spent more than two weeks in Texas visiting family.

Storey and her brothers (L-R): Nolan Novak, Storey Novak, Cooper Novak (Photo provided to WBBM)

And when she started seeing pictures of what Harvey had done to Texas, she worried.

“My parents started – and said, ‘You should do something.’ And I came up with this,” Storey said.

Storey has been passing out fliers – asking for donations: clothing, toys, money – for people in Texas.

Storey Novak’s flier. (Photo provided to WBBM)

And the family dining room has filled up.

“Yeah, this one part of the room behind our table is all with boxes.”

Storey goes to Grant-White Elementary School in Forest Park.

“We have a network of 400 emails that went to Forest Park residents. The village got behind it,” said Dan Novak, Storey’s father.

“We are extremely proud, her mother and I. Storey is mature beyond her years. When she puts her mind to something, she’s a kid who has no fear.”

