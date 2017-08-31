Chicago Suburb Offers Homes To Hurricane Victims

(CBS) — The Chicago suburb of Harvey has an unusual offer to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and the flooding that occurred in Texas.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports on offers of free houses, no strings attached.

Harvey is offering 10 free homes to families that have been displaced in Texas.

“It may not be the White House, but it sure beats being under water right now,” city spokesman Sean Howard says.

The people of Harvey are also pitching in. Local businessmen lined up behind the mayor to pledge cash.

Residents donated water, responding to the city’s call to fill three trucks with needed supplies.

Harvey homeowner Leah Muhammad is among the givers.

“It’s them today but it could be me or you tomorrow,” she says.

Francine Key plans to donate bags of used clothing and shoes to hurricane victims.

Her nephew, Dennis Isoms, is among those forced to stay in shelters.

“That’s not how people want to live,” Key says of the rough conditions.

Harvey officials are asking the public to drop off supplies at the corner of Sibley and Dixie Highway. Police will be patrolling the lot around the clock.

Volunteers from Harvey will drive donated trucks to Houston early next week.