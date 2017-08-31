Measure Would Crack Down On Businesses That Buy Stolen Smart Phones

(CBS) — The Chicago City Council’s Public Safety Committee has approved a measure designed to crack down on businesses that try to re-sell stolen mobile phones.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from City Hall.
Anthony Riccio, who heads the Police Department’s Organized Crime Division, says the ordinance would require pawnbrokers and second-hand phone dealers to check a stolen cellphone database before purchasing a phone. It also would require them to keep more extensive records and issue detailed receipts.
Riccio says the aim of the ordinance is to remove the value of stolen cellphone by making them harder — or riskier – to resell.
Second hand-dealers would face fines if they don’t comply with the law.
Sponsoring Ald. Emma Mitts says something needs to be done to cut down on strong-arm thefts of cellphones. She says people are being killed or hurt over cell phones every day.
The measure easily passed in committee and now goes to the full City Council. It’s backed by Mayor Emanuel, whose teenaged son was mugged for a cellphone.