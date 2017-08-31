White Sox Trade Miguel Gonzalez To Rangers

(CBS) It took until the 11th hour, but the White Sox have traded right-hander Miguel Gonzalez.
Chicago dealt Gonzalez to the Texas Rangers late Thursday night, ahead of Friday’s deadline for postseason roster eligibility. The White Sox received 21-year-old minor league infielder Ti’Quan Forbes in return.
Forbes is hitting .234 with 11 homers, 45 RBIs and 56 runs in 130 games at Class-A this season. He’s primarily played third base but also has played first base and shortstop. He was rated as the top defensive third baseman in the South Atlantic League in 2016. The Rangers selected him in the second round of the 2014 amateur draft.
The 33-year-old Gonzalez was 7-10 with a 4.31 ERA in 22 starts this season, his second with the White Sox. He wasn’t moved ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline back in July, but his exit was widely expected as the White Sox continue their rebuild in season in which they’ve dealt Jose Quintana, David Robertson, Melky Cabrera, Todd Frazier and others.