Chance The Rapper Directs $2.2 Million To CPS Schools

By Diamaris Martino

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chance The Rapper announced Friday that his not-for-profit is donating $2.2 million to Chicago Public Schools, saying the funds will go to 20 Chicago public schools for arts and music programming.

Chance The Rapper unveils plans to award arts grants to Chicago schools. (CBS)

“As a parent and proud product of CPS, I’m committed to helping Chicago’s children have a quality learning experience that include the arts,” Chance said in a statement.

“The New Chance Arts & Literature Fund” will provide $100,000 to 20 public schools over the next three years. The funds will help increase student access to arts education. Some schools say they plan to use the money for music and dance classes or spoken word poetry in literature classes.

Chance said a “quality education for public school students is the most important investment a community can make.”

The recording artist began raising money for public education after CPS faced steep budget reductions.

Previously, Chance pledged $1 million to CPS, and his charity pledged $100,000. Last month, at the Bud Billiken Day Parade, Chance and SocialWorks gave away 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

The 20 schools getting the latest grants are:

Ambrose Plamondon Elementary

Mireles Elementary Academy

C.E. Hughes Elementary

Edward White Career Academy

Edmond Burke Elementary

Esmond Elementary

Corliss High School

Aldridge Elementary

Fiske Elementary

Greenleaf Whittier Elementary

Beethoven Elementary

Mahalia Jackson Elementary

Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School

Ninos Heroes Elementary

Orr Academy High School

Oglesby Elementary

Robert A. Black Magnet Elementary

Dett Elementary

Spry Community Links High School

W.K. New Sullivan Elementary

