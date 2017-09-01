Chance The Rapper Directs $2.2 Million To CPS Schools

By Diamaris Martino
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chance The Rapper announced Friday that his not-for-profit is donating $2.2 million to Chicago Public Schools, saying the funds will go to 20 Chicago public schools for arts and music programming.
“As a parent and proud product of CPS, I’m committed to helping Chicago’s children have a quality learning experience that include the arts,” Chance said in a statement.
“The New Chance Arts & Literature Fund” will provide $100,000 to 20 public schools over the next three years. The funds will help increase student access to arts education. Some schools say they plan to use the money for music and dance classes or spoken word poetry in literature classes.
Chance said a “quality education for public school students is the most important investment a community can make.”
The recording artist began raising money for public education after CPS faced steep budget reductions.
Previously, Chance pledged $1 million to CPS, and his charity pledged $100,000. Last month, at the Bud Billiken Day Parade, Chance and SocialWorks gave away 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.
The 20 schools getting the latest grants are:
Ambrose Plamondon Elementary
Mireles Elementary Academy
C.E. Hughes Elementary
Edward White Career Academy
Edmond Burke Elementary
Esmond Elementary
Corliss High School
Aldridge Elementary
Fiske Elementary
Greenleaf Whittier Elementary
Beethoven Elementary
Mahalia Jackson Elementary
Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School
Ninos Heroes Elementary
Orr Academy High School
Oglesby Elementary
Robert A. Black Magnet Elementary
Dett Elementary
Spry Community Links High School
W.K. New Sullivan Elementary