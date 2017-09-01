Cubs Add 4 Players As Rosters Expand

(CBS) The Cubs on Friday added four players as rosters expanded.
Chicago activated right-handed reliever Justin Grimm from the disabled list, recalled catcher Victor Caratini from Triple-A Iowa and selected the contracts of infielder Mike Freeman and right-hander Dillon Maples from Triple-A. All four players will be available when the Cubs host the Braves on Friday afternoon.
Grimm had been on the DL with an infection in his right index finger. He has a 5.40 ERA in 43 1/3 innings for the Cubs this season.
Caratini is now on his third stint with the Cubs this season. He has hit .268 with one homer and two RBIs in 17 games earlier in the year.
The 30-year-old Freeman will be counted on to provide backup to Javier Baez at shortstop as Addison Russell remains out three more weeks with a foot injury. The Cubs signed Freeman to a minor league deal in the first week of August. He has spent most of this season at Triple-A in the organizations for the Mariners, Dodgers and most recently the Cubs. He hit .306 combined. He has experience playing every infield spot and every outfield position. He’s a career .123 hitter in 41 big league games.
Maples, 25, has been promoted to the big leagues for the first time. He had a 2.27 ERA across three minor league levels this season. The Cubs drafted him in the 14th round in 2011.