Floating Obstacle Course On Lake Michigan Closes Early Due To Waves

CHICAGO (CBS) — The blame is being put on the weather.
The Whoa Zone, a floating obstacle course at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Indiana, closed early for the season on Thursday after high waves and wind damaged the inflatable sports and water park.
A statement posted to the park’s Facebook page says: “Due to weather conditions, the WhoaZone will be closed for the remainder of 2017. We are sorry for the inconvenience, however, it was unexpected.”
The Whoa Zone was scheduled to close for the season on Monday.
The $300,000 attraction is the first park of its kind installed on Lake Michigan. It features slides, monkey bars, climbing towers, trampolines, bridges, and more.
Whoa Zone is scheduled to reopen for next summer’s season in late June 2018, the park said.