At Issue: Illinois House GOP Leader Defends School-Funding Compromise

(CBS) – Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin has a message for any Republicans and Democrats unhappy with the compromise school funding bill just signed into law this week: That’s what compromise feels like, and it’s a good thing.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Several Republicans still complain the school-funding bill provides way too much money for Chicago teacher pensions. But Durkin says Chicago Public Schools needed the money and Democrats were going to get it somehow.
What he and fellow Republicans got in return was a $75 million tax credit plan for people who donate to scholarships for private and religious schools. Democrats say that’s a voucher plan.
Durkin says no, not according to the law.
At times during the battle over school funding, Chicago Mayor Emanuel and others accused Gov. Rauner of being incapable of compromise. Durkin says the governor is simply a driven man who has a strong vision of what he wants to accomplish for the state. He demanded that he get something for each item he “gave” on.
