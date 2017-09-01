Illinois Applies For Federal Assistance For July Flood Victims

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Rauner administration has asked President Donald Trump to approve federal aid for flood victims in Cook, Kane, Lake, and McHenry counties, which are still recovering from torrential rains in July.
Illinois Emergency Management Agency director James Joseph said their assessment found more than 3,200 homes in northern Illinois were damaged by flooding along the Fox and Des Plaines rivers and the Chain O’ Lakes in mid-July. Of those, 244 had major damage.
Most of those homeowners don’t have flood insurance, and Josesph said federal assistance is needed to help them make necessary repairs.
“If the request is granted, it will allow grants from the federal government to go directly to the homeowners. They have to go through an application and a vetting process, but then the federal government would look at uninsured losses,” he said.
Joseqph acknowledged the Federal Emergency Management Agency currently is focused on the massive flooding in Texas and elsewhere on the Gulf Coast due to Hurricane Harvey.
“I do now anticipate it taking a little bit longer, but I’m very hopeful that we’ll have a response as soon as we can,” he said.