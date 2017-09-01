White Sox Activate Reynaldo Lopez From DL, Promote Carson Fulmer

(CBS) The White Sox made a series of moves Friday as rosters expanded.
Chicago has activated right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, 23, from the disabled list, which he’d been on with a back strain. He’ll start against the Rays on Friday night. He’s 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA in two starts for the White Sox this season after getting promoted the second week of August.
The White Sox have also recalled right-hander Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Charlotte and purchased the contract of left-hander David Holmberg from Charlotte. Another one of the organization’s touted pitching prospects, the 23-year-old Fulmer made his first big league start on Aug. 21, giving up six runs in 1 1/3 innings.
Holmberg, 26, has a 3.55 ERA in 50 2/3 innings for the White Sox this season.