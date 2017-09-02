1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Shooting On South Side Porch

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Police said the victims were sitting on the front porch of a home near 83rd and Hermitage around 1:20 a.m., when a white sedan parked behind the house, and three men got out, walked up to the porch, and opened fire.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and stomach, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The three other victims also were taken to Christ, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening; a 23-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, a 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and a 25-year-old woman was shot in the arm and stomach.
Police officers were seen carrying a toddler away from the crime scene. That child was not injured, but his mother was one of the people who was shot.
“One of the females that was shot, it was her baby, but the Chicago Police Department has that baby to try to get to the next of kin,” crisis responder Andrew Holmes said.
No one was in custody Saturday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.