Bears Take OLB Pernell McPhee Off PUP List, Place Him On 53-Man Roster

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Pernell McPhee will open the season on the Bears’ active roster after all.

After spending the last month recovering from a knee scope, McPhee has been removed from the physically-unable-to-perform list and added to the Bears’ 53-man roster, a move made Saturday afternoon.

McPhee opened the 2016 season on the PUP list while recovering from a procedure to his right knee. He missed seven games last season, this after the knee ailment from 2015 lingered into the next season.

McPhee arrived at training camp with an examination revealing an irregularity in his left knee. He had the scope days later and opened training camp on the PUP list. His status ahead of Week 1 remains unknown, with Bears head coach John Fox potentially updating the situation on Monday when the team gets to work at Halas Hall.

When healthy, McPhee has been a force for the Bears. He has posted 10.0 sacks in 23 games during his first two seasons in Chicago, many of which came while hampered by the right knee.

The Bears also placed veteran linebacker Lamarr Houston on injured reserve and are expected to release him with an injury settlement. Houston suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s preseason finale.

Houston, who signed a five-year deal with the Bears in 2014, suffered a torn ACL in his first season and again in 2016. During his one healthy season in Chicago, he led the team in sacks with eight.

