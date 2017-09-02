Report: Pernell McPhee To Open Regular Season On PUP List

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) It’s a different knee but the same fate for Pernell McPhee, who will open the regular season on the physically-unable-to-perform list for a second straight season, as first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

McPhee underwent a knee scope in late July after arriving at training camp with what was determined to be an irregularity in his left knee, as discovered in his check-in examination.

In 2016, McPhee opened the regular season on the PUP list after an offseason procedure on his right knee. He suffered that injury during the 2015 season. McPhee has dealt with issues to his left knee during his previous stop in Baltimore, something of which the Bears were aware when signing him to a five-year deal in 2015.

McPhee has missed nine games during his first two seasons with the Bears, including seven last season while on the PUP list.

The Bears have yet to confirm the news of McPhee’s status. His first game for a potential return would be Week 7 against the Panthers.

